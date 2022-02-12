Sena will contest all future polls outside Maha, says Aaditya

Mumbai Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that his party would now contest all future polls outside Maharashtra--right from panchayat level to general elections.

Thackeray, who campaigned for his party’s candidates in the Goa Assembly polls, targeted the Goa government, saying that the decade of BJP rule has made the ruling party powerful, but the locals did not get employment.

“Henceforth, not just in Goa, but in all states, we will contest all future polls--right from Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Zilla Parishad and panchayat--because now the need for Shiv Sena is felt outside Maharashtra as well. The growth model in Maharashtra needs to be replicated elsewhere in other states. We want to give good governance,” Thackeray said in a press conference in Panjim.

The Sena has fielded 11 candidates for the Goa assembly polls and is confident in bagging at least one seat, party insiders said. The party has taken up its tried and tested sons-of-the-soil agenda in the election to target the opponents. During his two-day campaign in the coastal state, Thackeray also released the manifesto of the party.

“In the last decade, BJP was in power. So was there any development? Was it your development or BJP’s?... When we campaign, we get to hear issues such as load shedding, inadequate supply of water, etc, but these are issues mainly seen in rural areas. I was surprised that many urban areas have these issues here. The chief minister’s constituency gets inadequate water at 1 am. What must be the situation in other parts,” Thackeray said in a public rally in Sanquelim (Sakholi), which is represented by incumbent CM Pramod Sawant. He further asked how have voters tolerated this lack of basic amenities.

Thackeray added the party could not focus on Goa and other states due to the friendship with BJP, but after the latter “backstabbed” them the Sena has decided to build on its strength in other states to widen its presence.

“In the past, when we had an alliance with BJP, Balasaheb Thackeray gave weightage to the friendship so that their vote share doesn’t go down. During that period, many from our party quit, but we did not contest to maintain the friendship. In the last five years, we were backstabbed. So we gradually started contesting in regions where we had some presence,” the Thackeray scion added.