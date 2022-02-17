Sena-BJP slugfest continues with fresh allegations against Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai: The mud-slinging between Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya continued on Thursday, with the former alleging extortion of over ₹300 crore through a slum rehabilitation project on a plot admeasuring 138 acres at Peru Baug in Powai.

Somaiya dismissed the allegation and sought evidence of any financial wrongdoings. Raut further said Somaiya not only used threats of action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but also used names of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah for extortion.

Stating that he has the documents, the Sena leader alleged that Somaiya, through his agents, got 433 bogus beneficiaries in the project and took ₹25 lakh from each of them. Raut later met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss action against the BJP leader. The MP also said that he would hand over the evidence related to the alleged slum rehabilitation scam to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police.

Raut said, “The slum rehabilitation project was finally signed by Fadnavis. He would not have been aware of extortion in his name.”

Somaiya, the former BJP MP from Mumbai, asked Raut to present evidence and lodge a police complaint. “They can investigate if they have the documents and evidence; it is their government. He has been indulging in drama for the last few days but not one document has been presented or a complaint has been filed. I request all media houses to see the documents on the allegations he makes. He is using your [news] channels to level baseless allegations against me.”

BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the allegations are an attempt to divert the attention of people from burning issues like atrocities against women, malpractices in exams, and failure to address the issues of the state transport employees.

“We are ready to face action if there is an iota of substance in the allegations. But the Sena is interested only in diverting attention from the real issues as it does not have the courage to face them,” he said.

Raut said besides using ED threats, Somaiya had extorted money in the name of Shah as well. “Daily, I will expose one corruption instance by Somaiya. I have 211 such cases against him.”

The Sena leader met Thackeray at his official residence Varsha, where Walse-Patil was also present. Party insiders said while the CM was busy in an official inauguration, Raut discussed the allegations with Walse-Patil. Later, Raut, Walse-Patil and Thackeray had a meeting that lasted around 40 minutes. Raut was carrying the documents of the corruption allegations he has raised in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, two days after he was named by Raut in an alleged scam worth ₹25,000 crore in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT), Amol Kale said he had not taken any contract/tender or work from the government of Maharashtra led by the BJP. Kale is the vice president of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Raut also said on Tuesday that he had fled the country. “I have information that the prime accused in the MahaIT scam have been helped to flee like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. Now we will ask the Centre where Amol Kale, [Vijay] Dhawangale and others are.”

Kale in a statement said that he was a private businessman and the allegations against him by various political leaders were baseless. “All these statements are completely misleading and defamatory. I have not taken any contract/tender or work from the government of Maharashtra. Full details of my business are mentioned in my income tax returns. I will be taking legal action against all these leaders. So, there is no question of me going abroad,” it said.

Sena’s alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Congress too raised questions about the whereabouts of Kale.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe in a tweet said, “It is learnt that one of the scam accused, who was exposed in the press conference by Sanjay Raut, has fled to London. Is the scamster Amol Kale? Where is Amol Kale?”

Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister, said the accused in the corruption in the state’s information technology (IT) department have fled the country. He also said the state government will try to bring them back with the help of the Centre for investigation when required.

“The names have cropped up, be it Amol Kale or others; all have run away from the country. They are not in India now and it is the responsibility of the Central government to bring them back. Of these perpetrators of corruption in the IT department, some have been in Dubai for quite some time and some went to London. Based on the allegations, the state home department will start a probe against them and if needed, will try to bring them back with the help of the Centre,” Malik told reporters.

