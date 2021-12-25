Serial offender arrested in Kalyan, wanted in several cases across Maharashtra

What started as a routine investigation into a robbery case earlier this week led the Mahatma Phule Chowk police to a serial offender with cases registered against him across Maharashtra, including two jail breaks from two different prisons since 2018.

Police said that the probe was initiated on Wednesday after Kalyan resident Santosh Gupta (19) lodged a complaint. Gupta had gone to Kalyan railway station on Wednesday to drop his mother, who was travelling to Uttar Pradesh, when he was robbed. In his statement, Gupta said that he was buying fruits for his mother at a stall outside the station when an unidentified person accosted him, forcibly took his cell phone and fled the scene at around 11.30am. The police registered a case of robbery against unknown persons under and started inquiries.

“We obtained CCTV camera footage of the accused and sought assistance from local informants, which led to a tip off that the accused would regularly frequent the station premises to target lone passengers or commuters. We laid a trap late on Wednesday night, and intercepted the accused from outside the station at around 10.45pm,” senior police inspector, Ashok Honmane, Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, said.

The accused, identified as Avinash Gaikwad (26), was searched and was found to be carrying five cell phones including the one stolen from Gupta that morning. He was taken to the police station for questioning, and allegedly confessed that all the other cell phones were robbed as well, two of them from the Kalyan station premises.

“We scanned our records and found that we had FIRs registered for the other cell phones he had robbed in Kalyan earlier this year. Further inquiries also revealed that he had broken out of the Adharwadi Central Jail in Kalyan last year. He was in the area where prisoners meet visitors when he managed to slip out of the prison, and an offence was registered against him with the Khadakpada police in this regard,” Honmane said.

Gaikwad was placed under arrest and produced in court, after which he was remanded in police custody till Monday. The police then interrogated him further and found that he had cases of robbery and burglary registered with him in police stations like Paithan, Pandharpur Rural, Parali, Pachod, Aurangabad GRP and Kalyan Railway Police from 2018 till date.

“Gaikwad hails from Paithan and keeps shuttling between there and Kalyan, committing crimes to make money. He was arrested in 2018 and lodged in the Pandharpur jail, and had broken out of it as well. We have sought necessary information regarding this jailbreak from the concerned police station,” Honmane said.

The Mahatma Phule Chowk police have informed all the other police stations where Gaikwad is wanted about his arrest, so that they may seek his custody in connection with their respective cases. The police are still interrogating him to find out if he has committed any more crimes than the ones that have already come to light, officers said.