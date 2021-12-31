Sessions court rejects Kangana Ranaut’s plea for transfer of Akhtar’s complaint against her

Mumbai: A sessions court in Dindoshi on Friday dismissed an appeal by actor Kangana Ranaut against an order by an additional chief metropolitan magistrate refusing to entertain her plea for transfer of lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings against her to another court.

Akhtar filed the defamation complaint against Ranaut last November for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview in 2020 in the context of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana had called Akhtar, part of a certain gang of Bollywood.

Ranaut had moved the transfer plea alleging that she did not have faith in the 10th court. She stated that the court was insisting on her personal appearance without any sufficient reason and order which could have justified her compelling appearance in the case, involving a bailable, non-cognizable and compoundable offence. “This court is threatening the accused on every date of issuing an arrest warrant without giving any sufficient cause,” said her application.

Kangana’s application called the order ‘grossly erroneous’ and sought that the court set it aside and direct the transfer of the proceedings to any other court.

The defamation proceedings are on in an Andheri magistrate court. The plea had been rejected with the court finding that the Andheri magistrate had acted judiciously and was not biased as alleged. It had called the actor’s allegations vague and held that she failed to make a concrete case to show that her apprehension is reasonable.

Advocate Jay Bharadwaj who had argued for Akhtar had opposed the revision petition and had said the CMM court orders had been passed after considering all the facts and circumstances which did not warrant any interference.

The actress has altogether wilfully absented herself on 11 hearings before the magistrate court out of which six hearings were regular hearings where exemption applications were moved and allowed and five hearings pertained to the period when Covid-19 SOPs exempted the personal appearance of the parties.

