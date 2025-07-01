Seven booked for using dummies candidates for entrance exam

Mumbai: The Powai police on Monday booked seven employees of the Currency Note Press (CNP) in Nashik, for cheating and forgery after investigations revealed that they had used dummy candidates during the entrance examination in Mumbai in 2022. According to the FIR the seven accused used people to impersonate them as candidates in the exam to fill the 2023-2024 vacant posts. (HT PHOTO)

According to the FIR the seven accused, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashuthosh Kumar, all from Nalanda, Bihar, had used people to impersonate them as candidates in the exam to fill the 2023-2024 vacant posts.

The accused were recruited on the basis of forged educational documents and were working for the press when officials received a tip-off regarding their deceit. Officials at the printing press then conducted an internal verification of the documents submitted by all the candidates appearing for posts of junior technician, junior office assistant, supervisor, welfare officer, and secretarial assistant. Following the verification, the documents of the seven accused were found to be fake. Investigation revealed that the dummy candidates had appeared using fake photographs during the exam.

The accused are yet to be arrested and have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and forgery using electronic devices, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act.

The case was registered with Upanagar police in Nashik on Saturday and was transferred to Powai police on Monday as the exam for 149 vacancies across various posts took place at Ion Digital Zone in Powai.