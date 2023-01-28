Shades of pink over EEH

Mumbai: The Eastern Express Highway (EEH), at times, can be extremely unpleasant, however, on the other side, it can surprise commuters travelling on it. While people do not hesitate to roll up the windows or cover their noses while crossing the stretch between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg (to stave off the foul odour), these days they are also greeted by a sprawling canopy of Tabebuia rosea trees, more commonly known as pink or rosy trumpets, or ‘basant rani’ in Hindi.

Against the bare, grayscale background of the EEH, these flowering trees stand at a height of nearly 30 feet. The ground below turns into a wash of decaying trumpet-shaped flowers, about two to four inches in length.

“There are more than 6,000 such trees in Mumbai and beyond,” said an official with BMC’s gardens department. “Clusters have been planted on roadside avenues in Nerul and Belapur, while Powai, Sion and Borivali also have smaller groups. Vikhroli on the EEH has the largest plantation, which was done many years ago during a beautification drive as these trees require very little upkeep.”

Though they are not botanically related to the famous Japanese cherry blossom trees and are in fact evergreen, the rosy trumpets coming to full bloom between December and February have prompted many citizens to refer to this period as Mumbai’s very own “cherry blossom season”.

