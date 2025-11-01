THANE: Commuters using the busy Kalyan–Murbad Road are in for a difficult three weeks as the Shahad bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for 21 days starting November 3 for urgent repair and asphalting work. Shahad bridge to remain shut for 21 days from November 3; likely to cause massive traffic jams

The bridge, a crucial connector between Kalyan, Murbad, Alephata (Nashik–Pune Highway), Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), and nearby towns, will remain out of bounds for all vehicles except emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigades, police vehicles, oxygen tankers, and green corridors.

The latest closure comes barely two weeks after a 15-day repair block from September 28 to October 15, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) replaced bearings, strengthened joints, and fixed potholes. Despite these works, water leakage on the railway tracks below and poor road surface conditions prompted further maintenance.

According to DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the new block is necessary to complete resurfacing and asphalting of the bridge, being carried out by M/s Sanrachna Company on behalf of the National Highway Department.

Residents and daily commuters have expressed frustration over the prolonged repair schedule. “Shahad bridge is the only direct link between Kalyan and Murbad. This closure will badly affect students and office-goers,” said Vimal Thakkar, a Kalyan West resident. Others like Vinod Mishra from Kalyan East believe the inconvenience is a necessary trade-off: “For long-term improvement, we’ll have to tolerate short-term pain.”

Heavy traffic concerns

Traffic police have already diverted vehicles to alternative routes via Badlapur, Nevali Naka, Katai Naka, and Shil–Kalyan Road, but these stretches are already congested due to ongoing metro work, uneven surfaces, and narrow lanes. The Thane Traffic Police have therefore restricted heavy vehicle movement on these alternate roads during peak hours (6AM–11AM and 5PM–10PM) to ease pressure.

Despite these measures, residents of Ulhasnagar, Dombivli, and Kalyan East fear that congestion could worsen during the closure period. The bridge is particularly vital for thousands of students who travel daily from Shahad East and nearby areas to schools and colleges in Kalyan West.