Shankar Mahadevan inaugurates pet corner in Vashi

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up a pet corner in Vashi for the benefit of dog owners. The initiative is a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2022 programme initiated by the civic body.

The facility was inaugurated at Sector 29 by popular singer and Navi Mumbai resident, Shankar Mahadevan, who is Swachh Navi Mumbai brand ambassador, in the presence of municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, and additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole.

The pet corner has sand where the pets can litter. It also has a scooper, garbage bags and bin. The area has been spruced up with wall paintings of dogs and pet lovers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mahadevan, who brought along two of his pet dogs, said, “This is a very special day for all of us. The issue of open defecation concerns not just humans but also animals. Navi Mumbai is already open defecation-free with respect to humans. Now, this initiative will ensure that the city will also be free from pet waste soon.”

The city has already been recognised as ODF with Water+ ranking in the Swachh Survey.

Bangar added, “While most pet owners who take their pets for a stroll ensure that their waste is collected, there are some who litter on the roads, footpaths and other open spaces. We have been levying penalties on them. However, penalising is not the solution. We should also provide alternatives and this pet corner is just for that. We have taken up corners where sand has been made available and provided a scooper and garbage bags.”

Scientific disposal is followed in which the owners can pick up the waste and put it in the bag which is then dumped in the bins provided from where it will be taken away. Bangar added that the city would have similar pet corners at 10 locations in the first phase and the number would increase further.

