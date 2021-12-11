Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of rewriting textbooks

Mumbai Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for rewriting textbooks to influence students, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said that the ruling dispensation wanted to replicate the Ram temple agitation at other religious sites.

He was speaking at an event where a compilation of his speeches was released. Pawar said that based on the prevailing situation, it seemed that “a systematic, well-planned policy had been drawn up and was being implemented” to change academic texts and influence the thinking of young minds.

Calling this a worrying trend, the NCP chief added that this rewriting of textbooks was meant to impress certain ideas on students. He appealed to experts to work on countering this.

The NCP chief pointed to how a BJP MP had said in the Rajya Sabha that their work on the Ram temple and Babri Masjid had been completed, and two more things (a possible reference to the disputed sites at Mathura and Kashi) were yet to be achieved.

“He said that for these two things, we all have to collectively utilize our strength,” said Pawar, adding that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 had led to massive rioting and loss of lives across the country, including in Mumbai. Pawar warned that there were attempts to recreate this situation, and called on people to stay united.

“At least a leader of Sharad Pawar’s stature should know that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) frames textbooks and decides what should go into these books, and what should not. To make such wild allegations against the BJP is childish. It is the people of Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir who will decide if the issue of Kashi and Mathura should be taken up,” said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Meanwhile, the NCP has planned a virtual meeting on the occasion of Pawar’s 81st birthday on Sunday.