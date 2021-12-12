Sharad Pawar turns 81 today, NCP to celebrate with low-key event

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will on Sunday celebrate party chief Sharad Pawar's 81st birthday through a low-key event, which will be streamed on the party's social media platforms, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and rising cases of Omicron in Maharashtra.

The NCP will organise the event at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai's Worli to mark Sharad Pawar's birthday from 11am to 1.30pm.

On Pawar's birthday, the NCP will also launch a mobile application to strengthen coordination between the party organisation and its workers.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, NCP leader and Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil said party workers and other common people should not turn up to greet Sharad Pawar at the Nehru Centre because of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Given the Covid-19 situation, (Pawar) saheb will accept people's greetings through a virtual rally this year. The rally will be streamed on the party's official Facebook page and YouTube channel. An app will also be launched that day to strengthen the coordination between the party organisation and its workers," Patil told reporters on Friday.

The Maharashtra minister added the NCP will organise a 'Swabhiman Saptah' from December 14-20 where a health check-up camp, blood donation camp, distribution of medicines, tree plantation will be carried out at the party district level.

Sharad Pawar has been in active politics for more than five decades and has served in key positions. In Maharashtra, Pawar served as its chief minister on three occasions while at the Central level, he served as the defence minister and the agriculture minister.

After separating from the Congress party, Pawar founded the NCP in 1999 and leads the party's delegation in the Rajya Sabha.

At the age of 81, Sharad Pawar is preparing to unite opposition parties in India to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. On December 7, the NCP, in its national executive meeting, called for the creation of an anti-BJP opposition front in the country based on the principle of “collective leadership.”

