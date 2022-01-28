Share broker arrested for kidnapping investor

Mumbai A share broker was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old and demanding a ransom of ₹11 lakh. Police are on the lookout for three of his accomplices.

The victim, a resident of Borivali, was dragged into a car by the accused Akshat Churana and his accomplices and taken to a lawyer’s office, where he was allegedly assaulted and forced to sign an agreement before the victim’s partners were called and told to pay the ransom for his release.

According to Borivali police, the victim and his friends had started dealing in the share market and had also opened an office. In November 2021, the victim met his friend who told him to invest money with the accused, a share broker. The victim discussed this with his partners and decided to invest ₹1.75 lakh with Churana.

In January, Churana reported that the investment of victim was suffering a loss and ₹11 lakh was needed to keep the account going. They decided not to invest more money.

“When the victim declined to pay him, Churana began threatening the three men and demanded the money,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

On Thursday, when Churana made death threats against the family of the victim, the three partners decided to meet their acquaintance who had introduced them to Churana. At 7.15 pm when the three reached their meeting point in Borivali west, Churana approached the victim and assaulted him, demanding the money. When the victim tried to resist, Churana’s accomplices assaulted the victim and pushed him inside an i20 car.

The victim’s partners tried to rescue him, but they too were assaulted. Later, the partners received a ransom call.

At 10 pm, Churana took the victim to the ground in IC Colony in Borivali and asked his partners to get the ransom money there if they wanted to free their friend. The victim’s partners then revealed the incident to his father who approached the Borivali police.

At 10.30 pm, the officers from the Borivali police station along with the victim’s father and friend reached the JS Turf and football ground at IC Colony.

“We reached the spot in casual clothes and kept a watch on Churana and the victim. As Churana approached victim’s father, we found a chance and apprehended Churana, but his accomplices fled,” said the officer.

The police said that they rescued the victim and arrested Churana for kidnapping, extortion, assault and threatening. “We have recorded the statements of the victim and are now on the lookout for Churana’s accomplices,” said the officer.