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Sheena murder: Key accused Indrani Mukerjea moves fresh plea, seeks court nod to travel abroad

Sheena murder: Key accused Indrani Mukerjea moves fresh plea, seeks court nod to travel abroad

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has moved a fresh plea before a special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking its nod to travel abroad as she remains out on bail.

Sheena murder: Key accused Indrani Mukerjea moves fresh plea, seeks court nod to travel abroad

Special CBI Court Judge J P Darekar on Tuesday partly heard her arguments on the plea. The matter will be next heard on May 6.

Mukerjea's move came after the Supreme Court last month refused to entertain her plea to travel abroad and directed her to approach the trial court for any such relief.

The SC has asked the special Central Bureau of Investigation court, presiding over the decade-long case, to take a decision on her application within four weeks.

On February 12 last year, the top court dismissed a plea by Mukerjea, a key accused in the murder case, to travel abroad, observing that there was no guarantee that she would come back.

According to the plea, she wanted to visit Spain and the UK to complete what she claimed was her pending bank work in these two countries.

Mukerjea's ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder, probed by the CBI.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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