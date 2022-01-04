Ship turns back, Covid patients on board refuse to get admitted to Goa facility

PANAJI: The Cordelia cruise ship has left the Mormugao port for Mumbai a day after 66 passengers out of 2,017 people on board tested positive for Covid-19.

The passengers who tested positive and were isolated on board declined to be admitted to a facility in Goa and prompted the ship’s management to turn back towards Mumbai. The passengers will now disembark at the Mumbai port, where the ship is expected to dock at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The cruise company has suspended its operations for now. “Due to change in safety protocols with prevailing Covid-19 restrictions and in compliance with government authorities, we will be suspending our sailing for January 3, 2022 and January 5, 20’22. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” the company said in a statement.

The director-general of shipping has ordered an inquiry while port officials have been asked to review Covid-19 protocols.

A crew member aboard the ship was the first to be taken ill. A rapid antigen test found she was positive for the coronavirus disease. Further tests found six more crew members were Covid-19 positive, the ship’s doctor later informed the port authorities.

The crew members were allowed to disembark and were isolated at a Goa hospital.

The ship waited as the authorities sought time to decide what would be the best way forward. It was later decided that the ship be allowed to berth and all the 2017 passengers and crew be tested. By Monday afternoon, it emerged that 66 of the passengers and crew were Covid-19 positive.

The infected crew disembarked and isolated. But the passengers, including those who tested negative, were not allowed to disembark.