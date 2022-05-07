Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike

Mumbai: After a hike in the prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from May 7, Shiv Sena taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inaction and silence on soaring prices of essentials.

“The biggest problem facing the country is inflation, but not even a single leader of the ruling party, the Prime Minister, finance minister, and any senior leader of the BJP from Maharashtra have not spoken about this,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“Narendra Modi ji went on a tour of Europe. He is worried about the Russia-Ukraine war and wants to mediate between them. His bhakts are lauding him for this. The people of this country are fighting a war against inflation. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, and (the rate of) unemployment are soaring. Has even a single leader of the BJP spoken about this? Have their ministers spoken about this? Why are they talking about the issue of loudspeakers? They must speak on this. As the government, it is your responsibility to talk of food, clothing, housing, and inflation. It is not your job to speak about loudspeakers,” added Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader also taunted the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for its campaign calling for loudspeakers on mosques to be pulled down. “The issue of loudspeakers is over. All political loudspeakers have fled due to the fear of the police. There is no tension between communities in Maharashtra. Some people tried to vitiate the environment, but people cutting across caste and religious lines in Maharashtra gave a fitting reply to them,” he added.

Reiterating the demand for a nationwide policy regarding the use of loudspeakers, Raut, without naming Raj or the MNS, said that the campaign had hurt Hindus more.