Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike
mumbai news

Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike

The Shiv Sena leader also taunted the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for its campaign calling for loudspeakers on mosques to be pulled down
Mumbai, India - March 08, 2022: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 08, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 07, 2022 09:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: After a hike in the prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from May 7, Shiv Sena taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inaction and silence on soaring prices of essentials.

“The biggest problem facing the country is inflation, but not even a single leader of the ruling party, the Prime Minister, finance minister, and any senior leader of the BJP from Maharashtra have not spoken about this,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“Narendra Modi ji went on a tour of Europe. He is worried about the Russia-Ukraine war and wants to mediate between them. His bhakts are lauding him for this. The people of this country are fighting a war against inflation. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, and (the rate of) unemployment are soaring. Has even a single leader of the BJP spoken about this? Have their ministers spoken about this? Why are they talking about the issue of loudspeakers? They must speak on this. As the government, it is your responsibility to talk of food, clothing, housing, and inflation. It is not your job to speak about loudspeakers,” added Raut.

RELATED STORIES

The Shiv Sena leader also taunted the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for its campaign calling for loudspeakers on mosques to be pulled down. “The issue of loudspeakers is over. All political loudspeakers have fled due to the fear of the police. There is no tension between communities in Maharashtra. Some people tried to vitiate the environment, but people cutting across caste and religious lines in Maharashtra gave a fitting reply to them,” he added.

Reiterating the demand for a nationwide policy regarding the use of loudspeakers, Raut, without naming Raj or the MNS, said that the campaign had hurt Hindus more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP