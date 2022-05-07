Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike
Mumbai: After a hike in the prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from May 7, Shiv Sena taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inaction and silence on soaring prices of essentials.
“The biggest problem facing the country is inflation, but not even a single leader of the ruling party, the Prime Minister, finance minister, and any senior leader of the BJP from Maharashtra have not spoken about this,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to reporters on Saturday.
“Narendra Modi ji went on a tour of Europe. He is worried about the Russia-Ukraine war and wants to mediate between them. His bhakts are lauding him for this. The people of this country are fighting a war against inflation. Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, and (the rate of) unemployment are soaring. Has even a single leader of the BJP spoken about this? Have their ministers spoken about this? Why are they talking about the issue of loudspeakers? They must speak on this. As the government, it is your responsibility to talk of food, clothing, housing, and inflation. It is not your job to speak about loudspeakers,” added Raut.
The Shiv Sena leader also taunted the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for its campaign calling for loudspeakers on mosques to be pulled down. “The issue of loudspeakers is over. All political loudspeakers have fled due to the fear of the police. There is no tension between communities in Maharashtra. Some people tried to vitiate the environment, but people cutting across caste and religious lines in Maharashtra gave a fitting reply to them,” he added.
Reiterating the demand for a nationwide policy regarding the use of loudspeakers, Raut, without naming Raj or the MNS, said that the campaign had hurt Hindus more.
CM inaugurates ‘Water For All’ policy
Mumbai Ahead of the upcoming civic elections chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 'Water for all' policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The policy aims towards providing water connection to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which include slum clusters, Gaothan (erstwhile villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential structures. Far, the civic body was not giving water connections to unauthorised or illegal structures.
Uddhav Thackeray says he will ‘unmask’ his opponents on May 14 rally
Mumbai: Faced with stringent criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the last few weeks, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that he will 'unmask his opponents' in the May 14 rally. Thackeray said, “ I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14.” Thackeray will hold his rally at Bandra Kurla Complex. After that, he will address another rally at Marathwada on June 8.
UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours. The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation. In all, five patients recovered in one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, Gautam Budha Nagar, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death.
Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. “In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said district administration, Abhishek Prakash. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8
More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said. In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.
