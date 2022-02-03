Shiv Sena files caveat to pre-empt threat by BJP leader over draft ward boundaries in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena has filed a caveat in Bombay High Court to pre-empt the threat by BJP leader, Ganesh Naik, to go to court over the draft ward boundaries of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Naik has alleged discrepancies stating that the wards have been demarcated by officials under pressure. Soon after publication of the ward boundaries on Tuesday, Naik declared that he would go to court. He claimed that there was a huge difference in the population of the wards of Airoli and Belapur constituency to favour some people.

Shiv Sena swung into action immediately and filed a caveat through Sakharam Parab, a Vashi resident, with the Bombay High Court to ensure that it is heard in the matter of petition filed by BJP members.

Shiv Sena leader, Kishore Patkar, said, “The draft ward boundaries have been prepared by the Election Commission and civic officials after much study and conforming to the norms of ward population between 24,000 and 31,000. It is wrong to allude motives to them. The opposition knows that it has lost ground in Navi Mumbai and is staring at a loss in the civic election. Their people are leaving them and hence they are frustrated and making such allegations.”

He claimed that they never went to court when there were actually huge discrepancies in the ward population. Stated Patkar, “We will not allow them to succeed in their attempt and hence have filed the caveat. Our draft response is ready and we will file it whenever the issue comes up in court. We will also submit the previous records.”