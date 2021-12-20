‘Shiv Sena is a staunch Hindutvawadi party’: Sanjay Raut rebuts Amit Shah

MUMBAI: A day after union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah dared chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign and fight elections again, the Shiv Sena on Monday delivered its comeback, challenging the BJP to resign its 105 seats in the assembly and see how many it wins without the support of the Shiv Sena and the central agencies.

“We dare them (BJP) that all 105 legislators (who won in 2019 elections) must resign. Had it not been for Shiv Sena’s support, they would not have got this number. We dare them to resign and get re-elected on 105 seats,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in national capital Delhi.

“You are roaming around with CBI, ED, and NCB in Maharashtra. We dare you to keep them away and then fight us. We will take attacks front on, and do not backstab,” he added, a reference to cases registered by the three federal agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (NCB) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), against leaders of the ruling coalition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raut also responded to Amit Shah’s accusation that the Shiv Sena compromised with Hindutva for power. He underscored the Sena’s credentials as a “staunch Hindutvawadi party”

“Shiv Sena has never let go of Hindutva, and it will never do so. In 2014, a staunch Hindutvawadi party like ours was cast aside for the sake of complete power. Amit Shah must tell everyone who was it that wanted to keep the Shiv Sena out... He (Shah) also said that we should contest solo. I wish to tell him that we contested solo in 2014 against an immense wave of money power and government power. We fought well under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and got the victory,” Raut said.

Amit Shah’s criticism at a meeting of BJP workers in Pune was mostly directed at the Sena, which contested the 2019 state assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but parted ways over the issue of the chief minister’s post. Later, Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shah said the Sena betrayed the BJP for power and called the state’s ruling alliance a “punctured rickshaw” whose wheels are going in three different directions. “They (Sena) sat in the lap of the ones against whom they have been fighting for two generations,” he said.

Raut said he understood the “frustration” of BJP leaders as the central agencies failed to topple the MVA government.

Raut recalled that when the alliance was announced at a venue in Worli in 2019, both parties used the word “50-50 power-sharing”. “What does it mean? The 50-50 power-sharing [formula] included the chief minister post as well; do not lie, at least not in Pune, which is Shivaji Maharaj’s land. He must look into law and order in Karnataka where Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted.”

Amit Shah’s sharp attacks on the Sena at Sunday’s meeting sounds the bugle for the elections to municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, which are due early next year. The bitter war of words is expected to intensify between the two parties, as the Sena wants to keep control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and gain control of the civic bodies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad with the help of the Nationalist Congress Party.