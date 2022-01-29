Shiv Sena leader sacked for demanding sexual favours from auto driver

In an embarrassment to the Shiv Sena, a vibhag pramukh (ward leader) of Sainath Nagar, Virar E, has been sacked for allegedly harassing and demanding sex from a female auto driver. Jitendra Khadye has been dismissed with immediate effect, a Sena leader said.

The police has registered a case of molestation under Section 354 of IPC against Khade, who is absconding.

After Khadye sought sexual favours from the woman, she decided to teach him a lesson. She called Khadye to her auto and in full public view, gave him a sound thrashing. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting Sena to sack him.

Sr PI Suresh Warade of Virar police station said that Khadye saw the victim driving auto and he got her mobile number. “He demanded sex and also harassed her for contact numbers of other women,” Warade said.

On January 24, the woman asked Khadye to meet her at Phoolpada in Virar E where she thrashed him with the help of locals. She also hauled him to the police station, where a molestation case was registered. Khadye, however, managed to escape while the complaint was being filed.

“On the orders of CM Uddhav Thackeray, we have sacked Khadye from the party with immediate effect,” said Vasant Chavan, Shiv Sena District President, Palghar. He said that Shiv Sena has zero tolerance against harassment of women and Khade has brought a bad name to the party.