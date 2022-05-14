Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours

Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation
Mumbai, India - October 24, 2019: Shiv Sena Candidate from Andheri(E) Ramesh Latke at Counting Centre at Gundavali Municipal High School,Andheri(E) in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke was cremated with full state honours on Friday at Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri, in the presence of hundreds of his party workers who paid their last respects.

Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation. The state government declared that the late Sena leader will be given full state honours, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at a Samaj Mandir at Old Nagardas Road, where Shiv Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid their tributes and met the grieving family.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri (east) assembly constituency in Mumbai city and a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for three consecutive terms between 1997 and 2012.

RELATED STORIES

State transport minister Anil Parab, MLA Sanjay Potnis and Bharatiya Kamgar, Sena secretary Krishna Hegde attended his funeral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP