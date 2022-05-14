Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours

Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke was cremated with full state honours on Friday at Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri, in the presence of hundreds of his party workers who paid their last respects.

Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation. The state government declared that the late Sena leader will be given full state honours, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at a Samaj Mandir at Old Nagardas Road, where Shiv Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid their tributes and met the grieving family.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri (east) assembly constituency in Mumbai city and a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for three consecutive terms between 1997 and 2012.

State transport minister Anil Parab, MLA Sanjay Potnis and Bharatiya Kamgar, Sena secretary Krishna Hegde attended his funeral.