Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours

Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation
Mumbai, India - October 24, 2019: Shiv Sena Candidate from Andheri(E) Ramesh Latke at Counting Centre at Gundavali Municipal High School,Andheri(E) in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - October 24, 2019: Shiv Sena Candidate from Andheri(E) Ramesh Latke at Counting Centre at Gundavali Municipal High School,Andheri(E) in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke was cremated with full state honours on Friday at Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri, in the presence of hundreds of his party workers who paid their last respects.

Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation. The state government declared that the late Sena leader will be given full state honours, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at a Samaj Mandir at Old Nagardas Road, where Shiv Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid their tributes and met the grieving family.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri (east) assembly constituency in Mumbai city and a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for three consecutive terms between 1997 and 2012.

State transport minister Anil Parab, MLA Sanjay Potnis and Bharatiya Kamgar, Sena secretary Krishna Hegde attended his funeral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The AIMIM, which has a strong base in Hyderabad, entered Maharashtra politics in 2012 by winning 11 seats in the Nanded civic elections (ANI)

    AIMIM stirs communal pot with Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Aurangzeb tomb visit

    Mumbai: Stirring the communal pot after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's short-lived campaign against loudspeakers on mosques, All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paid his respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Aurangabad on Thursday. Aurangzeb is reviled for his religious zeal and the brutal killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj makes him a deeply polarising figure.

  • Various campaigns will be run by the workers of the party’s frontal organizations in the run-up to May 30 programme. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    UP BJP to celebrate eight years of power under PM Modi

    The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 'Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor' on May 30. State general secretary of the BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla said 'Report to the nation' programme would be organized at the district level under the state-wide 'Eight Years' Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare' programme.

  • Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia unveiled the new film policy on Friday.

    Delhi Film policy launched to bolster city’s job growth

    New Delhi: Deputy chief minister on Friday launched the Delhi Film Policy, which promises a single-window system to provide clearances for film shootings within 15 days, subsidies and international film festivals , and is part of the government's Budget push to generate two million jobs in five years.

  • Preparations under way for the Shiv Sena rally at MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo

    At BKC rally, Uddhav likely to hit back at opponents over Hindutva, kick off poll campaign

    Amid the raging ideological battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will address a public rally in the city on Saturday evening which is touted as the “roar of the true Hindutva”. The Sena chief is likely to sound the bugle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and is expected to put up a show of strength in the party bastion.

  • Anti-encroachment drive at Khyala Road on Friday. (ANI)

    Delhi: Anti-encroachment drives continue, bulldozers roll through 6 areas

    The bulldozers and enforcement teams from the three municipal corporations targeted six neighbourhoods on Friday and razed hundreds of illegal hutments, temporary structures, street vends and ramp/staircase extensions on footpaths. The anti-encroachment drives were undertaken in several areas, including Goyal Dairy in Najafgarh, Vishu Garden in west zone, Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, Samaypur Badli in Rohini, and Krishna Nagar in east Delhi.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out