Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours
Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke was cremated with full state honours on Friday at Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri, in the presence of hundreds of his party workers who paid their last respects.
Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation. The state government declared that the late Sena leader will be given full state honours, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).
Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at a Samaj Mandir at Old Nagardas Road, where Shiv Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid their tributes and met the grieving family.
Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri (east) assembly constituency in Mumbai city and a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for three consecutive terms between 1997 and 2012.
State transport minister Anil Parab, MLA Sanjay Potnis and Bharatiya Kamgar, Sena secretary Krishna Hegde attended his funeral.
AIMIM stirs communal pot with Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Aurangzeb tomb visit
Mumbai: Stirring the communal pot after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's short-lived campaign against loudspeakers on mosques, All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paid his respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Aurangabad on Thursday. Aurangzeb is reviled for his religious zeal and the brutal killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj makes him a deeply polarising figure.
UP BJP to celebrate eight years of power under PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 'Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor' on May 30. State general secretary of the BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla said 'Report to the nation' programme would be organized at the district level under the state-wide 'Eight Years' Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare' programme.
Delhi Film policy launched to bolster city’s job growth
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister on Friday launched the Delhi Film Policy, which promises a single-window system to provide clearances for film shootings within 15 days, subsidies and international film festivals , and is part of the government's Budget push to generate two million jobs in five years.
At BKC rally, Uddhav likely to hit back at opponents over Hindutva, kick off poll campaign
Amid the raging ideological battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will address a public rally in the city on Saturday evening which is touted as the “roar of the true Hindutva”. The Sena chief is likely to sound the bugle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and is expected to put up a show of strength in the party bastion.
Delhi: Anti-encroachment drives continue, bulldozers roll through 6 areas
The bulldozers and enforcement teams from the three municipal corporations targeted six neighbourhoods on Friday and razed hundreds of illegal hutments, temporary structures, street vends and ramp/staircase extensions on footpaths. The anti-encroachment drives were undertaken in several areas, including Goyal Dairy in Najafgarh, Vishu Garden in west zone, Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, Samaypur Badli in Rohini, and Krishna Nagar in east Delhi.
