Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli skips fourth ED summons
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) from Yavatmal-Washim, Bhavana Gawali on Thursday skipped the fourth summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought 15 more days to appear before the agency’s office in Mumbai.
Gavali informed this to ED through her counsel Inderpal Singh.
“We have submitted some documents related to the firm namely Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan to the agency as they sought these documents and have asked them to collect the remaining documents from the local Washim police where she has already lodged a complaint,” Singh said.
“We have also sought 15 days and are ready to give them the other documents by obtaining the same invoking provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Gawali is not named as an accused in the charge-sheet that is already filed in the matter, she was summoned as a witness in the case,” Singh added.
ED on April 29 issued summons to Gawali, asking her to appear before the agency’s investigators on May 5. Earlier, ED had summoned her thrice but she failed to appear before the agency.
ED had arrested Saeed Khan, her close associate, in September 2021. In November, the agency filed a detailed charge sheet on the matter. It also attached an office space worth ₹3.5 crore at Nariman Point in the case.
ED’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gawali is based on a first information report (FIR) registered at Washim in May 2020 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in a trust.
Gawali, who was also the chairperson of the trust, is the complainant in the FIR. She had accused her personal secretary Ashok Gandule and other employees of conspiring to misappropriate ₹18.18 crore belonging to the Pratishatan.
The agency alleged Gawali, through Khan and his accomplices, criminally conspired to convert the Pratishthan into a company under the Company Act through forgery in January 2020. ₹69 crore in book value was transferred to the newly formed company. Khan and Shalinitai Pundlikraoji Gawali, the mother of Bhavana Gawali, are the directors of the company.
The agency alleged that the accused forged documents, letters, and certificates for submission to the Registrar of Companies.
Mumbai Police introduces 8-hour shifts for subordinate ranks from May 17
The Mumbai Police's constabulary can shift to a compact 8-hour duty schedule as against the existing 12-hour schedule from May 17, according to an order issued by police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday. The new order is applicable to male members of the constabulary. Maharashtra's female police personnel have been on 8-hour duty shifts since September last year, a move that was introduced by Pandey when he was the state's acting director-general of police.
Navi Mumbai faces electricity cuts as rotational load shedding imposed on emergency basis
In order to avoid a total grid failure in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, following the failure of Talegaon Kharghar 400KV line, a rotational load shedding was imposed on emergency basis across Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Navi Mumbaikars, hence, had to face close to an hour-long power cuts. On Thursday, at around 6.20am, there was a technical issue in the TKhargharKharghar line. The technical failure in the Talegaon-Kharghar line was rectified by Thursday evening.
₹4.5-cr fine imposed on EESL for theft of 5,500 street lights
LUCKNOW The executive committee of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹4.5 crore on Energy Efficiency Services Limited for theft of 5,500 street lights by its staff. EESL is promoted by the ministry of power as a joint venture company of four central public sector undertakings – NTPC Limited, Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited. It is currently looking after the work of street lights in Lucknow.
LMC allocates ₹15 cr budget for 151-ft-high Lakshman statue
LUCKNOW Just eight months from the civic elections, the executive committee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation has passed a budget of ₹15 crore for the installation of the 151-ft-high statue of the younger brother of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman. The proposal was passed last year in March, but the budget for the same was released this year. Sculptors from various parts of India have been contacted for the work, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming assembly by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.
