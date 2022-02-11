Shiv Sena, NCP blame each other for changing draft delimitation in Thane

The political rivalry between Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) witnessed in Thane since the last one month seems to be intensifying with both the parties alleging the other of changing the draft delimitation before it was made public on February 1.

Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, on Friday held a press conference claiming that Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad, had approached the Election Commission before the ward formation was made public and claimed that the formation was aimed at killing his political career. The NCP, on the other hand, claimed that a panel of Sena leaders from the city had visited the Election Commission office a day before the ward delimitation was publicised.

Mhaske said, “Awhad was already aware of the new ward formation before it was made public or submitted to the Election Commission. He had sent a letter to the Election Commission even before the wards were made public and claimed that the formation would end his political hold. We suspect that the ward formation was changed after political pressure from him as the number of wards in Mumbra, which is NCP’s stronghold, has increased while those in Diva have decreased.”

He claimed that the party would approach the court seeking justice.

Anand Paranjpe, city NCP president, negated the allegation and claimed that the party has made no influence on the ward formation and if the Sena felt that way, they are free to file a police complaint.

“Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, and several other Sena MLAs and corporators had approached the Election Commission a day before the draft was made public to demand that the old ward formation be maintained. Anyone can check the CCTV footage outside the Commission office,” Paranjpe said.

