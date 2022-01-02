Shiv Sena, NCP demand strict action against people behind Bullideals

Mumbai Taking a strong position against the communally-targeted harassment of Muslim women on social media, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have demanded strict action against those responsible for it.

After an unidentified group uploaded photographs of Muslim women on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app and “auctioned” them off online, Minister of State for Home (Urban) Satej (Bunty) Patil said that the Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell had initiated an inquiry and lodged an FIR. “Be assured, we will take this to a logical end with the culprits facing the law,” said Patil, who belongs to Congress.

He further tweeted, “Digital platforms like these are rife with misogyny and communal hatred aimed at women. This is very disturbing and shameful. Maharashtra Govt. is taking strong actions against such platforms.”

This is the second time in less than a year that Muslim women have been listed for auction on social media by right-wing elements. Last year, a similar ‘Sulli Deals’ site had led to a massive controversy but did not lead to any arrests.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said she had spoken to Sanjay Pandey, Director General of Police (DGP), Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). She said she hoped that “those behind such misogynistic and sexist sites are apprehended.”

On Sunday evening, Chaturvedi tweeted that the West region cyber police station has registered a FIR under the relevant sections of the IT Act against the Twitter handles and the Bulli Bai app developer hosted on GitHub

Chaturvedi said she also expected Twitter to cooperate with the police and provide them with the information needed. “Stonewalling the investigation citing intermediary safe harbour will not be helpful to ensure justice is served,” she stressed, while also noting that the perpetrators behind the previous Sulli Deals app had not been found and arrested.

Maharashtra minority development minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that some such portals were “operated by some supporters of the ruling party at the Centre.” “They have a troll army…There can be no two opinions that they have support from the government. Even if the Central agencies do not act against them, the Maharashtra Police will surely do the needful as there are some girls from Maharashtra (who have been targeted). I will follow up on this personally,” he added.

Malik said that the perpetrators had targeted those girls and women from the Muslim community who were vocal and outspoken. “I will personally write to the Home Minister (Dilip Valse Patil) and seek action against them,” he added, stating that these people should be arrested.