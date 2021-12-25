Shiv Sena objects to ‘meow’ taunt against Aaditya Thackeray, legislative council seeks report on incident

MUMBAI: A day after opposition legislators including Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Nitesh Rane allegedly mocked Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, Sena legislator Manisha Kayande has raised objection in the legislative council and sought an apology from the legislators found guilty of misbehaviour. While deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has asked the parliamentary affairs department to inquire into the incident and report to the chairman of the council.

When Aaditya Thackeray entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Thursday while the opposition legislators were protesting on the stairs of the legislature building, a ‘meow’ sound was allegedly made apparently to mock the Sena leader.

A day after the incident, Sena legislator Kayande said, “There is a certain decorum and discipline maintained in the house. The same is expected in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, which is a temple for all of us... When a minister passed, cat sounds were made. I do not want to name anybody but this is not appropriate. We should not tolerate it. The member must publicly apologise.”

While deputy chairperson Gorhe said, “The chairman and speaker have the power to look into what happened inside both houses and outside. The parliamentary affairs minister must get information on this matter, whether cat sounds were made and by whom. I direct the parliamentary affairs minister to take cognisance of it.” Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Sanjay Bansode called the matter ‘extremely serious’.

The issue came up in the assembly as well. Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu who raised the issue of the behaviour of legislators demanded action against those who insult other members. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis supported his stand saying that the members needed to maintain decorum in the legislature premises.