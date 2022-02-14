Shiv Sena to fight Lok Sabha polls under Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership: Raut

A day after Shiv Sena minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said they will be contesting all future elections outside Maharashtra, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said they will fight seats across the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under Aaditya’s leadership. He also said that Aaditya will be visiting Uttar Pradesh for campaigning where the Sena has declared candidates on 20 seats thus far.

“We have just returned from Goa and will all go to Uttar Pradesh. Aaditya ji will also go to UP where we will all campaign. We will fight Lok Sabha seats across the country and preparations for this are under way under Aaditya Thackeray ji,” Raut said.

Aaditya was campaigning for the Goa Assembly polls in the absence of his father and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray is still recovering from a spine surgery and undergoing physiotherapy sessions. In the last few weeks, Aaditya has been at the centre of key developments - right from preparing for the party’s foray into Goa and UP to planning the campaign to retain control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the coming months.

“Henceforth, not just in Goa, but in all states, we will contest all future polls - right from Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, zilla parishad and panchayat - because now the need for the Sena is felt outside Maharashtra as well. The growth model in Maharashtra needs to be replicated in other states. We want to give good governance,” Aaditya said at a press conference in Panjim on Saturday.

The Sena is contesting the Goa Assembly polls in an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and is also fighting seats in UP. However, despite its attempts to make a foray beyond Maharashtra’s borders, the Sena has largely drawn a blank.

The only time when it secured a political opening was in the 1991 Assembly elections in UP where Pawan Kumar Pandey won from the Akbarpur seat. In November 2021, its candidate Kalaben Delkar won the by-election to the Lok Sabha from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency. The bypoll had been necessitated after the death by suicide of her husband and seven-term MP Mohanbhai Delkar, who was an independent member of the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to the remarks of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut pointed to how Sarma had spent most of his career in the Congress.