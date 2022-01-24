Sena took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra, says Raut; Fadnavis hits back with ‘number 4’ party jibe

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday doubled up the party's attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it took the saffron camp from “bottom to the top” in Maharashtra.

In reference to Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister's recent "wasted 25 years with the BJP" jibe, Raut told news agency ANI that following the Babri Masjid incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, there was a “Shiv Sena wave in northern India". “If we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our (Shiv Sena's) PM in [the] country but we left it for them,” he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further stated that the saffron party only “used Hindutva” for power.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and state BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis hit back at the Sena, saying that the latter has become “number four” party in the state. He added that till the time the Sena was the saffron party's ally, it used to be either “number 1 or 2.”

“I want to remind them that their party (Shiv Sena) was not born at a time when BJP corporator was there in Mumbai,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

On Sunday, during his address of Shiv Sena leaders and workers on the occasion of party founder and his father late Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, the Maharashtra CM said that his party exited the BJP and “not Hindutva". “[The] BJP is not synonymous with Hindutva,” he added.

Thackeray further stated that Shiv Sena backed the BJP “wholeheartedly” to allow the latter to fulfill their “national ambitions". However, the understanding the two parties had, the CM said, about the BJP going national and Sena leading in Maharashtra was ruined. “We were betrayed and attempts were made to destroy us in our home. So, we had to hit back,” Thackeray said, adding that the Sena “wasted” 25 years being an ally of the BJP.

Not just Raut, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik also shared his thoughts on Thackeray's remark. He said that parties that forged an alliance with the saffron party, were "gradually destroyed by them".

He added that it's “good” to be proud of one's religion but it's not right to have “hatred” towards other religions.

Notably, the Shiv Sena and the BJP parted ways after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections owing to which President's Rule was imposed in the western state for the third time in its history of existence. Later, the Sena joined hands with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which currently rules the state.