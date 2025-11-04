Shiv Sena (UBT) to start voter identification centres in shakhas to prevent bogus voting

MUMBAI: Amid the opposition’s campaign against alleged vote theft, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his party would set up ‘voter identification centres’ at the shakha or local branch level to prevent bogus voting. Mumbai, Nov 03 (ANI): Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of all opposition party leader, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks during a press conference at Matoshree Bungalow Bandra, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Sandip Mahankal)

Opposition parties on Saturday showed their strength by organising a ‘truth march’ in Mumbai to raise their voice against ‘vote chori’ and demand a correction of the voter’s list before the local body elections. Taking the issue forward, Thackeray on Monday addressed a press conference and announced the voter identification centres. “The centres will become operational once the voter list for the local body election comes out,” he said. “Our party workers and local leaders will undertake voter verification drives in every area.”

Thackeray also urged citizens to visit the shakhas to check not just their own names and details but also those of voters in their building, society and area. “People should check if any “invisible voters” have been added to the voter’s list,” he said. “We have seen that over 40 names were found registered on the address of one home. All of us need to verify such things now.”

The Sena (UBT) chief said that once caught, bogus voters, if any, could be stopped from casting fake votes. When asked if such a drive at ground level could turn into brawls on voting day, he responded that neither he nor the opposition parties wanted to create such a situation—however, if the voter’s list was not corrected and people found such bogus voters, there could be scuffles. “But at least it will prevent bogus voting,” he said.

Thackeray also demanded that the registration of new voters be continued till the elections were announced. He urged youngsters who had completed 18 years of age to register their names with the Sena (UBT) shakhas so that the party could gauge how many eligible voters were being deprived of their right to vote. “Why did the government stop the voter registration process in July, much before the elections?” he asked. “Why is the government scared of Gen Z?”

Two days ago, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, while making the point about the BJP being more democratic than leader-focused opposition parties, said that the “NCP” belonged to Sharad Pawar while the “Shiv Sena” belonged to Thackeray alone. Responding to this, Thackeray said “I thank Chandrakant Patil for admitting that the Shiv Sena belongs to Thackeray and not to ‘someone else’.” He added that the statements of Patil and Shelar (admitting the anomalies in the voters’ lists) proved that there was unrest in the BJP. “This is due to the injustice being done to its leaders, and it is coming out now,” he said.

Later in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai attempted to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but were kept waiting for hours in his office. Sawant shared a photo of Desai and him sitting in the ECI office on social media.