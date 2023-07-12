SHRC fines TMC chief 10,000 for not filing reply

Thane: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has imposed a ₹10,000 fine on Thane Municipal Commissioner for not filing a reply regarding the Corporation’s failure to construct a compound wall around Little Flower high school ground.

The fine was imposed by a division bench comprising SHRC chairperson Justice KK Tated and MA Sayeed when the advocate for Thane Municipal Corporation sought time to submit the affidavit despite specific specific directive to submit the affidavit on July 6.

The SHRC had sought a reply from the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar seeking to know what is the total area of playground no 7 at Sector no 4 near Little Flower high school and why the TMC officials had failed to construct a compound wall around the playground.

The TMC advocate Niyati Thakker appeared before the commission but sought time to submit the affidavit. The Commission was upset with this behaviour and after granting the prayer as a final chance, it imposed a fine of ₹10,000 which the Thane Municipal Commissioner will have to pay to Chief MInister’s Relief Fund within two weeks from the date of the order. The hearing was adjourned to August 31.

Social activist Kasber Augustine of Thane Citizens Foundation had filed a plea before the MHRC contending that TMC’s failure to determine the exact area of the playground and construct a compound wall to secure it was a violation of human rights of the school children who play in the open ground.

