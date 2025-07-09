Singer, and two others booked for stunt on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Tuesday evening booked Indian singer-songwriter Yasser Desai, 35, and two others for endangering his life after he climbed the edge of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and allegedly performed a life-threatening stunt. Indian singer-songwriter Yasser Desai atop the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

According to the police, witnesses saw Desai and three others at the bridge around 6am. The group fled in a car after Desai performed the stunt, and onlookers sent a video of the incident to the Bandra police. The police are trying to locate them based on the number plate of their car which was captured at a nearby toll booth.

Sanjay Marathe, senior police inspector of Bandra police station said that they are trying to track down Desai and the two who shot the video and are yet to arrest the three who have been booked under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way), 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 3(5) (criminal act committed by several persons with a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.