Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Singer, and two others booked for stunt on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The group fled in a car after Desai performed the stunt, and onlookers sent a video of the incident to the Bandra police

Mumbai: The Bandra police on Tuesday evening booked Indian singer-songwriter Yasser Desai, 35, and two others for endangering his life after he climbed the edge of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and allegedly performed a life-threatening stunt.

Indian singer-songwriter Yasser Desai atop the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Indian singer-songwriter Yasser Desai atop the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

According to the police, witnesses saw Desai and three others at the bridge around 6am. The group fled in a car after Desai performed the stunt, and onlookers sent a video of the incident to the Bandra police. The police are trying to locate them based on the number plate of their car which was captured at a nearby toll booth.

Sanjay Marathe, senior police inspector of Bandra police station said that they are trying to track down Desai and the two who shot the video and are yet to arrest the three who have been booked under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way), 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 3(5) (criminal act committed by several persons with a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Singer, and two others booked for stunt on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On