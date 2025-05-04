MUMBAI: Payouts to the bahins (sisters) of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which has led to the diversion of ₹746 crore meant for scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), has led to a furious backlash and some colourful name-calling within the coalition. Sisters first? Funds diversion sparks row in Mahayuti

Social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena), whose department oversees the welfare of SCs, has attacked finance minister and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, whose department authorised the diversion of funds despite the deepening debt in the state’s treasury.

Furious at being bypassed, Shirsat remarked, “This has been happening regularly. In the last financial year, ₹7,000 crore was diverted for the scheme. This is being done by ‘Shakuni’ (one who creates trouble) in the finance department.”

He added, “I do not know if this has happened because of the upper hand of Ajit Pawar (over the other two ruling parties in the Mahayuti coalition). If they (finance department) think it has been done as per the law, they should prove it. The diversion is against the law.” Why not altogether disband the social welfare department, Shirsat dared, if the government could treat it so dismissively?

On Friday, the state issued a government resolution to divert ₹410.30 crore from the social justice department and ₹335.7 crore from the tribal development department for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Only hours after the decision, the state started crediting the April instalment of ₹1,500 into the accounts of over 2.46 crore women beneficiaries of the scheme. The cash-strapped government spends over ₹3,800 crore a month on the hugely populist scheme announced just before the assembly elections last year.

From the very beginning, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has placed a massive strain on the treasury, forcing the government to trim the list of bahins and weed out beneficiaries who qualify for other government welfare schemes. Unable to go back on its election promise for the backlash the Mahayuti alliance would have to face, the government has been making its promised payouts regularly.

This time, though, the state has violated planning commission guidelines issued in 2004, which state that budgetary allocations meant for SCs and STs cannot be diverted for any purpose other than the welfare of these classes of the population. In fact, budgetary allocations for these departments are made in proportion to the population of these classes.

Shirsat said he would discuss the issue with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The state has crossed a line and is no less than an autocratic act by the finance department.”

The tribal development department is headed by Ashok Uike (BJP), who refused to comment on the diversion of funds. Public health minister and Shiv Sena leader Prakash Abitkar, however, admitted that the Ladki Bahin scheme has led to a funds crunch for all government departments.

Leader of the opposition in the legislative council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve remarked, “This is discrimination against tribals and Dalits, and also a testament to the poor financial health of the government. This cannot happen without the permission of the chief minister. Ajit Pawar talks about social justice and equality, but approves the diversion of money meant for these classes of the population. The chief minister and deputy chief minister should be held responsible for the decision.”

NCP (SP)’s state chief and former finance minister Jayant Patil said Sena leaders had complained about Pawar’s high-handed approach when they rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022. “Then, too, they complained against Ajit Pawar for his high-handedness in the distribution of funds. The diversion of funds meant for SCs, STs is a serious breach,” he said.