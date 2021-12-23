SIT to probe threats on social media, says Maha minister after Bengaluru arrest

MUMBAI: Maharashtra will set up a state-level special investigation team (SIT) to probe threats to politicians and activists, home minister Dilip Wasle Patil told the state assembly on Thursday after the arrest of a man for threatening Shiv Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Dilip Wasle Patil also said the special team will look into measures that need to be taken to tackle the issue effectively. The minister’s announcement came in response to concerns expressed by legislators over threats being issued on social media.

“Considering the sentiments and complaints of the members, a state-level SIT will be appointed to study this issue and probe incidents of threats and suggest measures for the future,” the home minister told the assembly after confirming that a man identified by the police as Jaisingh Rajput was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch’s cyber team in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, for threat messages over WhatsApp to Aaditya Thackeray.

Dindoshi legislator Sunil Prabhu galuruunderscored the Karnataka connection to the threat message sent to Aaditya Thackeray. There was a Karnataka connection to the murder of social activists such as Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and Gauri Lankesh as well, he said, asking if this was because it was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and minister Nawab Malik suggested that a special team be set up to identify people behind such threats on social media, and the entities that have been funding them. The legislator, who alleged that ₹30 lakh was spent on social media campaign by an unidentified entity following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said he too has received threats and had informed the home minister about them,

Picking up from where Malik left, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded the Centre ban right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha which he said, have been allegedly linked to murders of rationalist Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis condemned the threats but questioned the effort to give it a political twist by ruling coalition lawmakers. His party colleague Sudhir Mungantiwar said that he had been given threats but rued that despite bringing this to the notice of the home minister, no security was provided.