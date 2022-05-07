Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya

Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border
Published on May 07, 2022 08:49 PM IST
ByDavid Laitphlang

Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday.

Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border.

At the request of Mumbai police, an operation was launched by the Meghalaya police who managed to apprehend the Nigerian nationals at Lad Umsaw, Ri Bhoi while they were travelling in a commercial tourist car, an official said.

The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.

They have been identified as Eze Christopher Obasi (43), Ahukanna Chinonso (46), Obi Francis Osita (36), Okoro Kelvin Chidozie (29), Emmanuel Agbeyi (37) and Osagiede Godstime (38).

