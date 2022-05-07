Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya
Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday.
Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border.
At the request of Mumbai police, an operation was launched by the Meghalaya police who managed to apprehend the Nigerian nationals at Lad Umsaw, Ri Bhoi while they were travelling in a commercial tourist car, an official said.
The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.
They have been identified as Eze Christopher Obasi (43), Ahukanna Chinonso (46), Obi Francis Osita (36), Okoro Kelvin Chidozie (29), Emmanuel Agbeyi (37) and Osagiede Godstime (38).
-
Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said. Every district also has a minister in charge. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself and Speaker Sinha aren't said to be on best of terms.
-
Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case. He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.
-
Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.
-
Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match
Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. During the operation, police seized 13 mobile phones and ₹32,670 in cash. Unit III of the Crime Branch nabbed four betting accused.
-
₹500 nutrition incentive not credited for months, say TB patients
Mumbai Many tuberculosis patients in the city have not received ₹500 cash for their nutrition from the government for the past five months, while some patients have been receiving the allowance abruptly. Yunus earns around ₹400 to ₹500 per day by taking up work at construction sites. He uses the nutritional incentive to buy some groceries during the month. “The money has not been credited for the past four to five months,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics