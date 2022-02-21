Slow-paced work delays 17km Bandra-Versova Sea-Link project by 3 years

Mumbai: Considered as an important link to connect south and north Mumbai, the 17-km Bandra-Versova Sea-Link (BVSL) is moving at a snail’s pace since the time its construction dawned in 2019. Part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, BVSL’s deadline has now been revised to December 2026 from its earlier estimated completion time of 2023.

What contributed to the delay is a barrage of allegations including slow-paced work by the previous contractors. According to the officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)- from 2018- a year when two firms were shortlisted for its construction till now, only 5% civil work has been completed.

The BVSL is part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project wherein, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a coastal road by reclamation between Princess Street Flyover and Worli. From here on, motorists will be able to connect with Worli-Bandra Sea-Link (WBSL) by which further a 17-km-long sea link is being constructed between Bandra and Versova, as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. To extend it further, a proposal of Versova to Virar 40-km-long Sea-Link is proposed, but that is still on paper.

The construction of Coastal Road between south Mumbai and Worli began around the same in October 2018, a month after two contractors for construction of Bandra-Versova Sea-Link were shortlisted. However, over three years later, 50% civil works for ₹12,000 crore coastal road by the BMC is completed, compared to only 5% civil works for BVSL being undertaken by the MSRDC. The coastal road project being constructed by the BMC is expected to be opened for traffic by the end of 2023.

According to MSRDC officials, in January 2022, they gave permission to the two contractors appointed earlier to handover the contract to two other firms. A senior MSRDC official said, “Till date, 5% civil work is only completed, and the work by earlier contractors was slow even if we take pandemic and other legal cases into consideration. Now, we have given the date of December 2026 to the newly appointed two contractors for construction of BVSL.” The MSRDC officials added that with the delay in the completion of BVSL, they have not made any analysis on cost escalation for the project yet.

The 17-km-long sea link (BVSL) includes three connectors at Juhu, Versova and Bandra, and is funded by the MSRDC via loans from domestic and international banks. To recover the cost, MSRDC plans to collect toll from future bridge users for around 28 years. The one-way toll for cars is expected to be ₹250 and around 50,000 vehicles are expected to use the BVSL on a daily basis.

Further, according to MSRDC officials, the plan to further take the sea-link from Versova to Virar is with the state government, and will be executed on getting final nod from them. For now, the MSRDC plans a connector that takes vehicles towards SV Road and Western Express Highway, which is expected to help motorists not get stuck in traffic around Versova.

Meanwhile, Dhaval Shah, founder of Andheri-Lokhandwala & Oshiwara Citizens Association said, “The traffic of Coastal Road will clog in Bandra until Bandra-Versova Sea-Link is ready and later in Versova. The BMC should take up the work for Versova to Madh Island bridge that has been on paper for years. This will help take the traffic further northwards, else we will dump all traffic from Bandra-Versova Sea-link on the traditional currently in use Western Express Highway, SV and Link Road which are already having traffic congestion.”