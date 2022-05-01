SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society
Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The cats first disappeared mysteriously and were later found dead on the society premises. The complaining residents of Kalpataru Habitat said that some of the people in the same society had complained of inconvenience caused by the cats.
The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.
The complainant in the case, Harshwardhan Saraf, a 28-year-old textile businessman, told the cops that during the lockdown, a stray cat and three male stray cats stayed in their society.
Between May and November 2021, the cat gave birth to eight kittens, and Saraf and some other residents used to regularly feed them. However, in December 2021, some residents in the society expressed that they were facing inconvenience due to the litter of the cats, the police complaint says.
Following this, Saraf and five other residents made a decision and with the help of an animal welfare NGO and an animal caretaker group, neutered those kittens who were above six months old, so that their numbers don’t increase.
“On the night of April 16, the head housekeeper of the society informed Sandeep Shrivastav, one of our group members and resident, on a WhatsApp group chat that a cat was found dead on the society premises. Later, between April 16 to April 28, kittens started mysteriously disappearing one by one, and later, five of them were found dead. Out of the six kittens, four were between five-six months,” Saraf said.
He further added, “Initially, we suspected that the cats might have died due to a contagious virus that attacks animals, but the series of mysterious events and the suspicious circumstances made us believe there could be some foul play. Hence, we decided to approach the police and forensic examination experts were roped in to find out the exact cause of the deaths. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports to come to ascertain whether they died naturally or someone was behind the incident.”
On the residents’ complaint, the Kalachowki police have registered an FIR. “We have registered a case under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) of Indian Penal Code and 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act. We may soon scan the CCTV cameras in the complex premises,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station.
On Sunday, another cat died on the society premises, but the veterinarian said that she died due to some virus that attacks animals.
