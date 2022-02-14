Some BJP leaders will be behind bars soon: Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his party should not be threatened with the use of central agencies and claimed that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders would be behind bars in the next few days. Refusing to disclose the names of BJP leaders, Raut said that the party would address a press conference on Tuesday evening.

In a bid to counter the allegations against Shiv Sena, the party is expected to attack the BJP camp on Tuesday. The Sena leader said that the party has “tolerated” enough, and now it will “destroy” the BJP. He said all senior party members, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries, will be present to respond to allegations against the party and the Thackeray family.

“We will respond to all the mudslinging done on Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family. I think, in the next few days, the three-and-a-half leaders of BJP, who keep saying this person or that person will go to jail, will go to jail and [former home minister] Anil Deshmukh will be out. They must not forget that the Maharashtra government is under Shiv Sena. The process to put three-and-a-half people from BJP is underway; there is a boundary in politics that you have crossed,” the Sena MP said.

He further added, “The entire country will listen to what we have to say tomorrow. We have tolerated them enough, and we will destroy them as well... They (BJP central leadership) must pay attention to what we say in the press conference along with the heads of the central investigative agencies.”

Party insiders said that Raut is expected to speak on the letter he wrote to vice president and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, stating that people close to him are facing action from Enforcement Directorate for his refusal to assist in toppling the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raut will also address the corruption allegations levelled by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the allotment of covid care centres in Maharashtra.

Ahead of the key municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Sena aims to strengthen its Marathi ‘manoos’ vote base by targetting prime minister Narendra Modi’s statements where he indirectly called Maharashtra a super-spreader in the first wave of coronavirus in 2020.

“It is not that Shiv Sena will speak tomorrow. It is the Marathi manoos of Maharashtra that will speak tomorrow. Shiv Sena is the voice of the 11 crore people of Maharashtra. Some prime minister gets up and defames Maharashtra, and the BJP leaders here keep mum; we are not earthworms. Maharashtra will rise against injustice and speak up against mendacity,” Raut said.

Responding to Raut’s statements, BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said the “sensational” statements will not halt investigations against the Sena leader.

“Why do it tomorrow? They should hold a press conference right away and say what they want to. We are not afraid of anything as we have not indulged in any wrongdoings. We are open to any investigation; Raut should at least say once that he is open to any investigation. Don’t make sensational statements thinking investigation against you will stop. The law will take its course,” said Bhatkhalkar.