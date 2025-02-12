Some Charkop mandals follow HC order on POP idols but reject  BMC’s artificial ponds

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court’s January 30 interim order that no Plaster of Paris (POP) idol should be immersed in natural water bodies trumped over religious practices for some Ganpati mandals in Charkop on Tuesday. However, the mandals shunned the BMC’s artificial ponds created for immersion and kept their idols in their private premises instead. Mumbai, India - Feb. 11, 2025: The Maghi Ganpati of Charkop’s Peshwai Mandal is set to be taken out for immersion once again today in a second attempt by the mandal's members. Earlier, an attempt was made to immerse this Ganpati on the seventh day, but the court has prohibited the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in the sea. Due to this restriction, the Peshwai Ganpati of Charkop, along with four other Ganpati idols from Charkop, were not allowed to be immersed that day in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Charkop is to Maghi what Lalbaug-Parel is to the main Bhadrapad Ganeshotsav in August-September. Charkop Maghi Ganeshas are known for some prominent idols such as Charkop cha Raja, Charkopcha Peshwa, Charkopcha Parmeshwar and Charkopcha Samrat. February 11 marked the end of Maghi Ganeshotsav, and some idols such as Charkopcha Peshwa were bid adieu with great fanfare and immersed in the BMC’s artificial pond in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.

Others such as the 14-foot Charkopcha Raja idol, however, remained un-immersed. “Some sarvajanik mandals decided to just take out a procession,” said Prashant Desai from the Shri Ganesh Murtikar Kamgar Sanghatana. “While respecting the HC order, we will not immerse the idols in artificial ponds. We sprinkled water and akshata (rice grains) on the idol’s feet with an aarti to prevent vighna (obstacle) and brought it back to the mandap.”

Desai said the idol remained unimmersed “as we believed there was already a vighna (obstacle) that arose on Friday”. The vighna being referred to was the BMC order issued on Feb 7 to not immerse POP idols in natural water bodies.

The civic body played its role in honouring the sentiments of Ganesh devotees and revived the artificial ponds even when it was not mandatory for them to do so. Artificial ponds were set up at four locations under Zone VII—a 15-feet-deep artificial pond at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, 6-feet-deep ones at the Dahisar Sports Foundation and at Maharana Pratap Udyan in Kandivali East, and a 19-feet-deep one at Kadamwadi maidan in Kandivali West.

Bhagyashree Kapse, deputy municipal commissioner, Zone VII said that Maghi Ganpati festival used to be a two-day festival every year. “It was only this year that it was celebrated for five, seven and 12 days, with even the size of the idols increasing from five feet to 14 feet,” she said.

Kapse said that there was always a ban on POP idols being produced, sold and immersed but it was not being implemented. “Truly speaking, we shouldn’t even be arranging for artificial ponds, but we did it, keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the people,” she said.

The BMC had issued a circular on January 6, 2025, regarding Maghi Ganeshotsav. All sarvajanik Ganesh mandals were required to comply with the condition that they would not install POP idols, and all household Ganesha idols were required to be made from eco-friendly materials. In this circular, the BMC had indicated that all the idols should be immersed in the premises of devotees’ own homes/ complexes or in the BMC’s artificial ponds.

The mandals too had given an undertaking to the BMC to follow the guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board, and based on this, the civic body granted permission for the installation of Maghi Ganesh idols. Maghi Ganeshotsav 2025 started from February 1, 2025, and culminated on Tuesday. Some idols were given concessions and allowed to be immersed in artificial ponds on Wednesday as well.