Speaker’s election: MVA prepares for showdown as BJP cries foul over timing, change in rules

MUMBAI: With the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crying foul over the timing of the Speaker’s election, the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is preparing for a showdown on the floor of the assembly on December 28. The BJP has questioned the timing of the Speaker’s election as 12 of its MLAs have been suspended for unruly conduct. Besides, the party says it was not consulted by the government before finalising the date of the election.

Wary of cross-voting from its ranks, the MVA government has amended the rules for the Speaker’s election by allowing open voting instead of secret ballot. This will eliminate chances of sabotage as legislators who vote against the party whip will stand to face disciplinary action and will get disqualified. Senior MVA ministers said that the elections will be announced on Monday, and will take place on Tuesday which is the last day of the ongoing winter session of the legislature.

Congress legislators Amin Patel, Sangram Thopte and Suresh Warpudkar and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are among those being considered for the post. There are also chances that a Congress minister might be asked to quit and be fielded for this position with Nana Patole replacing him in the cabinet.

Leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar questioned how the Speaker’s election could be announced when the issue of 12 opposition legislators being suspended for unruly conduct was pending in the Supreme Court. “How can the election take place in this situation? The voters (suspended MLAs) will not be allowed to vote and the rules have also been changed,” said Mungantiwar, adding that a government should to work within the confines of the Constitution. Fadnavis reminded the ruling side that the 12 legislators had requested reduction in their suspension period as suggested in the Supreme Court and hoped that a decision on the same would be taken before the Speaker’s election. The BJP has challenged the suspension in the apex court.

The BJP also objected to the decision to hold the Speaker’s election by open or voice voting instead of secret ballot. However, Prithviraj Chavan, who is a member of the rules committee of the state legislature, said that this was as per the convention in Parliament and other state legislatures. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minority welfare minister Nawab Malik said that these rules for the election had been amended by the rules committee and approved by the house. “The rights of the legislature are supreme… no one can try to curb them,” he said, while responding to the BJP’s charges. Malik said that the government had the support of over 170 legislators in the 288-member house.

Meanwhile, MVA ministers said that they had changed the rules to ensure that governor B S Koshyari, with whom the regime has a running battle, was only ‘informed’ about the election as against earlier when he both finalised and notified the date.

Asked about the authority of the governor being curbed in the electoral process, Malik said, “Those occupying Constitutional positions have authority and also limitations to this authority. There is a system of checks and balances.” Malik pointed at how Koshyari had written to the legislature secretariat earlier this year about holding elections to the post. He added that a reference had been made to the governor about the elections.

In February, Speaker Nana Patole resigned after being chosen as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Narhari Zirwal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been the deputy Speaker since.