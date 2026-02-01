NAVI MUMBAI: A speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk 19-year-old tourist rammed into a motorcycle in Diveagar village of Shrivardhan taluka around 1 pm on Saturday, killing the rider on the spot and critically injuring his wife. The impact was so severe that the man was dragged under the car for nearly two kilometres, police said. Speeding car hits bike, kills man after dragging him for 2 km

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Hanif Arzabegi, a resident of Karlas village in Shrivardhan. He was riding the motorcycle with his wife, Sumeen Arzabegi, when the car hit them near Mauli Hotel in Diveagar. The man remained trapped under the car and was dragged for about 1.5 to 2 km up to Smashan Road in Borli Panchatan, and his wife suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Mumbai for advanced treatment.

“One of the accused, Rushikesh Jodh, 19, a resident of Pune, was driving the car. He had come to Diveagar as a tourist and was under the influence of alcohol. Medical tests are being conducted to confirm intoxication,” the investigating officer said.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced soon after, triggering public outrage and protests by local residents, who demanded strict action against the accused. The police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.

Two more fatal accidents in Uran and Panvel

In separate incidents reported within hours of each other, two men died in unusual road accidents in Uran and Panvel, the police said on Friday.

The first incident occurred around 1 am on January 30 near the IOTL bridge on the JNPT–Panvel lane at Dhatum, Uran. A 32-year-old trailer driver, Brijbhan Munda Yadav, was crushed to death by his own stationary vehicle.

Yadav, a native of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, had parked his container-loaded trailer on a downward slope but failed to apply the handbrake. After he stepped out, the vehicle rolled downhill and ran over him, killing him on the spot. The Uran police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence causing death.

Hours later, Panvel City police reported another fatality after a man fell off his scooter without colliding with any vehicle. The deceased, Mangesh Shankar Kamble, a Panvel resident, was riding his scooter towards Panvel railway station when he lost balance and fell near Sant Savata Mali Auditorium around 9.45 am. He sustained fatal injuries in the fall. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances.