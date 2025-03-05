Menu Explore
SRA mandates joint ownership of slum rehab units

ByAteeq Shaikh
Mar 05, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The new rule, aimed at safeguarding women’s rights, would ensure that the SRA property is jointly registered in both spouses’ names

Mumbai: A year after the Maharashtra government made it compulsory for residents to include their mother’s first name in all government documents, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has mandated that the names of both spouses must be included in the list of eligible residents when slum dwellers are rehabilitated and allotted a new flat.

Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: Condition of the SRA building projects of HDIL Premier Residences, at Kurla (West), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: Condition of the SRA building projects of HDIL Premier Residences, at Kurla (West), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The new rule, aimed at safeguarding women’s rights, would ensure that the SRA property is jointly registered in both spouses’ names. This will provide security to women in cases of marital disputes or the death of their spouses, officials said.

“This initiative is essential for the protection and empowerment of women, ensuring they have rightful ownership of their homes,” said Mahendra Kalyankar, chief executive officer of the SRA. “By formalising joint ownership, we are providing women with the recognition and security they deserve.”

The SRA issued a circular enforcing the new rule on February 20. To implement the rule, SRA officials will have to ensure that spouses are mentioned as joint members in the housing societies formed after rehabilitation. “This move is part of the SRA’s ongoing efforts to empower women and improve housing security for slum dwellers in Mumbai,” Kalyankar added.

A year ago, the Maharashtra cabinet had made it mandatory to mention the mother’s first name in all government documents. As per the order, an applicant’s first name must be followed by their mother’s first name and then their father’s first name and surname. The new rule was made applicable to all those born on or after May 1, 2014.

