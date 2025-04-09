Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
SRA to attach builders’ property to recover outstanding rent

BySurendra P Gangan
Apr 09, 2025 08:16 AM IST

To give SRA redevelopment projects a further push, the government has also decided to halve the period given to landowners, developers or societies to submit redevelopment proposals

MUMBAI: The state government plans to amend the law to allow the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) to attach the property of developers who fail to pay the rent of slum dwellers whose tenements are under redevelopment.

Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: Once a space for jolly TikTokers and cricket enthusiasts, HDIL Premier Residences, has lately become a place of dread for both police and residents. Condition of the SRA building projects of HDIL Premier Residences, at Kurla (West), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: Once a space for jolly TikTokers and cricket enthusiasts, HDIL Premier Residences, has lately become a place of dread for both police and residents. Condition of the SRA building projects of HDIL Premier Residences, at Kurla (West), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

To give SRA redevelopment projects a further push, the government has also decided to halve the period given to landowners, developers or societies to submit redevelopment proposals. The deadline will be 60 days from the present 120 days, before the project is taken over by government agencies.

The decision to provide a legal framework to attach the property of defaulting developers was taken after the government received complaints of builders failing to shell out 620 crore in rent that must be paid until the possession of tenements in redeveloped buildings on slum lands.

Towards this end, the state cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to amend the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, by adding a new section, 33-B. Under the amended law, the SRA will be empowered to attach the properties of developers, equivalent to the outstanding rent or other dues owed to slum-dwellers. The property thus attached can be sold to recover the rent amount.

“We have recovered over 120 crore, but slum-dwellers are still being duped in large numbers due to non-implementation of projects. This is taking place even though it is mandatory for builders to pay the slum-dwellers’ rent for 2 years, including post-dated cheques covering 12 months, as soon as the letter of intent is issued. The amendment will hopefully ensure regular rent payments to slum-dwellers,” said an official from the state housing department.

“SRA is a committee to ensure that pending rental payments to slum-dwellers are taken on priority by developers. The SRA will take all the necessary steps under the law to ensure this,” said Valsa Nair, additional chief secretary, state housing department.

The cabinet has also given the go-ahead for two three more amendments in the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, to speed up the redevelopment of slums. The period for consent from the landowner of a slum being redeveloped has been reduced to 60 days, from 120 days. “Once the area is declared a slum, the landlord, developer or housing society must submit a redevelopment proposal within 120 days. This has been brought down to 60 days. If any of the three entities fail to submit such a proposal, the government will have the power to hand over the project to any of its agencies for the redevelopment,” the officer explained.

Another amendment to the act relates to handing over land to government agencies within 30 days for 30 years. The government has mandated that its agencies such as MMRDA, MHADA, MSRDC and CIDCO redevelop slums in its pursuit of making the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) slum-free. To enable the agencies to speed up the redevelopment process, the proposed amendment will enable the transfer of land on lease within 30 days of issuance of the letter of intent.

The cabinet has also given its nod for the amendment of Section 33-A of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, for action against slum-dwellers who do not give consent to redevelopment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / SRA to attach builders’ property to recover outstanding rent
