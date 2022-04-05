Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / SSS pulls out of MVA alliance to protest state’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies
mumbai news

SSS pulls out of MVA alliance to protest state’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

SSS chief and former MP Raju Shetti announced it on Tuesday at the party’s state executive meeting held in Kolhapur
While announcing a state-wide protest on April 15 to highlight the plight of the farmers, Shetti had demanded a central legislation on the minimum support price for agriculture crops (HT file photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai One of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), opted out of the alliance in protest of the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the state government.

SSS chief and former MP Raju Shetti announced it on Tuesday at the party’s state executive meeting held in Kolhapur. He further clarified that he has no intention of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Disgruntled with the MVA for various reasons, including representation to the party in 12 names recommended to the governor for the nomination to the legislative council to policies related to farmers, the SSS said that it will fight the state as well as the centre against farmer policies.

While announcing a state-wide protest on April 15 to highlight the plight of the farmers, Shetti had demanded a central legislation on the minimum support price for agriculture crops.

“We are neither happy with the Centre’s policies nor the state government’s. SSS is committed to the farmers and will fight for their rights. We will show the strength of the farmers to both the governments. The rally on April 15 is for the demand of electricity for the agricultural pumps and a central law for MSP. Farmers will move a resolution in the gram sabhas on May 1 to demand the law for MSP. The resolutions will be sent to the Centre,” Shetti said after the meeting.

RELATED STORIES

He added, “The insurance companies have earned 22,000 crore in three years from crop insurance premium. I am ready to give all the proof to the Enforcement Directorate and initiate a probe into the syphoning of money by these companies.”

The farmer leader further said that the decision to opt out of MVA and expel the party’s lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar, was taken after talking to the office-bearers and party workers over the last two days. Shetti said that the MVA leaders have been claiming that his name is in the 12 names recommended for the legislative council nominations, but he was no longer interested in the nomination.

Shetti, who is one of the prominent leaders from western Maharashtra, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Hatkanangale constituency. He had joined NDA in 2014, only to quit it in 2017, condemning anti-farmers policies of the Modi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP