SSS pulls out of MVA alliance to protest state’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Mumbai One of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), opted out of the alliance in protest of the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the state government.

SSS chief and former MP Raju Shetti announced it on Tuesday at the party’s state executive meeting held in Kolhapur. He further clarified that he has no intention of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Disgruntled with the MVA for various reasons, including representation to the party in 12 names recommended to the governor for the nomination to the legislative council to policies related to farmers, the SSS said that it will fight the state as well as the centre against farmer policies.

While announcing a state-wide protest on April 15 to highlight the plight of the farmers, Shetti had demanded a central legislation on the minimum support price for agriculture crops.

“We are neither happy with the Centre’s policies nor the state government’s. SSS is committed to the farmers and will fight for their rights. We will show the strength of the farmers to both the governments. The rally on April 15 is for the demand of electricity for the agricultural pumps and a central law for MSP. Farmers will move a resolution in the gram sabhas on May 1 to demand the law for MSP. The resolutions will be sent to the Centre,” Shetti said after the meeting.

He added, “The insurance companies have earned ₹22,000 crore in three years from crop insurance premium. I am ready to give all the proof to the Enforcement Directorate and initiate a probe into the syphoning of money by these companies.”

The farmer leader further said that the decision to opt out of MVA and expel the party’s lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar, was taken after talking to the office-bearers and party workers over the last two days. Shetti said that the MVA leaders have been claiming that his name is in the 12 names recommended for the legislative council nominations, but he was no longer interested in the nomination.

Shetti, who is one of the prominent leaders from western Maharashtra, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Hatkanangale constituency. He had joined NDA in 2014, only to quit it in 2017, condemning anti-farmers policies of the Modi government.