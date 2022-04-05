SSS pulls out of MVA alliance to protest state’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies
Mumbai One of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), opted out of the alliance in protest of the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the state government.
SSS chief and former MP Raju Shetti announced it on Tuesday at the party’s state executive meeting held in Kolhapur. He further clarified that he has no intention of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Disgruntled with the MVA for various reasons, including representation to the party in 12 names recommended to the governor for the nomination to the legislative council to policies related to farmers, the SSS said that it will fight the state as well as the centre against farmer policies.
While announcing a state-wide protest on April 15 to highlight the plight of the farmers, Shetti had demanded a central legislation on the minimum support price for agriculture crops.
“We are neither happy with the Centre’s policies nor the state government’s. SSS is committed to the farmers and will fight for their rights. We will show the strength of the farmers to both the governments. The rally on April 15 is for the demand of electricity for the agricultural pumps and a central law for MSP. Farmers will move a resolution in the gram sabhas on May 1 to demand the law for MSP. The resolutions will be sent to the Centre,” Shetti said after the meeting.
He added, “The insurance companies have earned ₹22,000 crore in three years from crop insurance premium. I am ready to give all the proof to the Enforcement Directorate and initiate a probe into the syphoning of money by these companies.”
The farmer leader further said that the decision to opt out of MVA and expel the party’s lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar, was taken after talking to the office-bearers and party workers over the last two days. Shetti said that the MVA leaders have been claiming that his name is in the 12 names recommended for the legislative council nominations, but he was no longer interested in the nomination.
Shetti, who is one of the prominent leaders from western Maharashtra, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Hatkanangale constituency. He had joined NDA in 2014, only to quit it in 2017, condemning anti-farmers policies of the Modi government.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
