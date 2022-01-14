State Backward Class Commission aims to complete survey in April

Mumbai: In a move to restore political reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in local body elections, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) has launched the process to collect empirical data to map caste and socio-economic status of all residents of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed by the end of April contingent on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Commission met on Thursday, and finalized the questionnaire that would be used to collect relevant information. Though empirical data collection norms were drawn up last year, they were fine-tuned after consulting experts. The format of the survey will be decided after similar consultations, and the Commission is expected to issue the order to launch the exercise in the coming days.

The last caste census was carried out in 1931 in British-ruled India. The survey, which will be called the Socio-Economic Caste and Political Research-2022 will aim to provide a scientific enumeration of castes, which may cause a quantum shift in Maharashtra’s politics driven largely by caste and community affiliations.

On December 22, as part of the supplementary demands presented in its winter session, the state laid down a ₹435-crore outlay for the MSBCC to conduct the survey that has been mandated by the top court of the country.

“We have finalized the draft questionnaire for the survey,” said Govind Kale, a member of the 10-member Commission. Kale said that the survey will include information on family members who have contested and won elections (local body included) to assess the political status and backwardness of the community. The castes and categories (like Open, OBC etc) will also be recorded, as will the educational and employment status.

“We will map the proportion of OBCs in the population,” Kale said and added that empirical data collection and analysis is expected to be completed in four months if adequate resources were made available.

In March 2021, the Supreme Court (SC) struck down the 27% political reservation available to OBC candidates in local body elections and said that the state should conduct a “rigorous empirical survey” to ascertain the exact nature of backwardness of the communities before according reservation. It also struck down the reservation on grounds that the state was exceeding the 50% ceiling on reservation when taken together with the constitutionally mandated reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) candidates. In December, it struck down an Ordinance promulgated by the state that sought to amend existing laws to ensure up to 27% reservation to OBC candidates in local body elections.

This had put the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on a sticky wicket as OBC candidates sought to lose close to 57,000 seats cumulatively across various local bodies including zilla parishads, municipal corporations and panchayat samitis. Though Marathas dominate Maharashtra’s politics, OBC communities — across religion, classes and castes — are considered the largest social bloc at around 53% of the population, based on existing estimates.

Though the MSBCC finalized the empirical data collection norms in July 2021 — four months after it was constituted — the exercise could not be launched due to lack of funds.

The state government had also reportedly sought an interim report from the Commission as the OBC reservation issue is underway in the SC. However, MSBCC member B.L. Sagar Killarikar said that they would write to the government stating their inability to do so for the time being considering “the lack of records and information.”

However, another member of the MSCBC pointed to how they had been severely hamstrung by lack of adequate manpower, research staff and office space.

Dattarao Deshmukh, member secretary of the commission confirmed that the questionnaire had been finalized and added that further line of action would be finalized in the next meeting. The date of the next meeting is not confirmed.