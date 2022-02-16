Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra assembly session from March 3, budget on March 11
Maharashtra assembly session from March 3, budget on March 11

The BACs of the state legislature in the meetings held on Tuesday decided to postpone the session from the scheduled date of February 28
The state cabinet in its last meeting decided to not hold the session in Nagpur, as it was announced during the winter session because of various reasons (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The budget session of the state legislature will be held between March 3 and 25 in Mumbai. Finance minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget on March 11, according to the decision taken in the business advisory committee comprising of the key leaders from the treasury and opposition benches.

“Five days of the session will be dedicated to the debate of budgetary demands. Besides the reintroduction of a pending bill, a few more bills will be tabled in the session,” said parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab after the BAC meetings at Vidhan Bhavan.

The state cabinet in its last meeting decided to not hold the session in Nagpur, as it was announced during the winter session because of various reasons. The legislature in Nagpur does not have a central hall required for the common address delivered by the governor ahead of the budget session. Also, because of the non-availability of accommodation to legislators as the MLA hostel is being utilised for Covid patients.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for not holding the session in Nagpur. “The anti-Vidarbha face of this government has been revealed once again. The government during the winter session announced to hold it in Nagpur but again changed the venue. Government is not sincere about holding at least one session in Vidarbha and keeps pretending to be sympathetic about it,” Fadnavis said.

The Nagpur pact, signed in the 1950s, mandates the holding of at least one of the three sessions in Nagpur.

