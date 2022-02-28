State clocks below 500 cases, lowest since April 2020

Mumbai As the third wave continued to wane, Maharashtra reported 407 new cases on Monday--its lowest since April 18, 2020. The cases went below the 500-mark, due to the lower tests conducted during the weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the third wave has almost ended in the state, the state is expected to issue orders lifting the curbs across the state on Wednesday. Senior government officials said that more curbs will remain in place where the vaccination rate is low or lagging.

Mumbai too reported its lowest tally since April 2020 as it added 73 new infections. This is Mumbai’s lowest single-day tally since April 8, 2020. The fatalities in the state remained in the single-digit on Monday, with four deaths reported, taking the death toll to 143,701.

Mumbai did not report any fatalities on Monday, while the death toll stood at 16,691. The state’s active case count dropped to 6,663 on Monday. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 50,250 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.80%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the drop in infectivity, the Maharashtra government is expected to issue an order on Wednesday to relax the curbs. The disaster management authority of the relief and rehabilitation department met last week to discuss the relaxations in curbs. “The minutes of the meeting have been finalised, which we will put to the High Court on Wednesday. Following that, we will issue the orders,” a senior bureaucrat said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday had said that the third wave is almost gone and that the state has managed to control the third wave. However, the state is moving cautiously in removing restrictions. Officials said that lifting curbs completely may let complacency among the people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and also about vaccination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Therefore, the status of vaccination of the areas will determine further restrictions. The districts and cities with a better rate of vaccination will see more relaxations, as it is less risky. We do not want to completely go off guard,” the bureaucrat said, requesting anonymity.

The state government is also expected to take a call on the decision to allow unvaccinated citizens to use the suburban local train services in Mumbai--the procedure for the order was questioned by the Bombay high court last week. “The court has not debated the merit of the decision to not allow unvaccinated citizens on trains, it had merely raised questions about the process. We will put forth our point on Wednesday,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON