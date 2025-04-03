State forms ‘Urban Design Cell’ to enhance aesthetics of cities

Mumbai: In a move to promote iconic structures and ensure urban beautification, the state government has issued an order to establish ‘Urban Design Cells’ across municipal corporations and councils. The initiative aims to preserve the aesthetic appeal of existing cities while enhancing the visual harmony of rapidly expanding urban areas. Cities in the state are expanding rapidly, with new urban centres emerging. Each city has its own cultural identity and aesthetic value. To safeguard these attributes and guide the beautification of growing cities, the establishment of ‘Urban Design Cells’ is essential,” the order states. (HT PHOTO)

Amid the swift urban growth across the state, the Urban Development Department issued an order on March 28, 2025, detailing the structure and responsibilities of the new ‘Urban Design Cell.’ The order highlights the necessity of maintaining each city’s unique cultural and architectural beauty. “Cities in the state are expanding rapidly, with new urban centres emerging. Each city has its own cultural identity and aesthetic value. To safeguard these attributes and guide the beautification of growing cities, the establishment of ‘Urban Design Cells’ is essential,” the order states.

The newly formed cells will consist of key urban development experts, including, a town planner and city engineer from the respective urban local body, an expert in city history and heritage, an experienced architect specialising in urban planning, a structural engineer affiliated with the Institute of Engineers, senior citizens who have contributed to city beautification, or special invitees with relevant expertise.

According to the order, 421 planning authorities across the state, including 28 municipal corporations and 234 municipal councils, must appoint non-governmental members and experts to the ‘Urban Design Cell’ in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

For the six A and B-class municipal corporations—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Nashik—the municipal commissioner will serve as the chairman of the cell. In the remaining 23 municipal corporations and municipal councils, the Director of Town Planning, Pune, will chair the cell.

The ‘Urban Design Cell’ will be tasked with preserving the distinctive character of each city, preparing master plans for heritage sites, and drafting detailed layouts for beautification projects. It will also develop action plans to protect historic structures, including forts and temples, while enhancing their surroundings.

Furthermore, the cell will advise on planned urban development, ensuring that industrial, commercial, and agricultural zones align with the city’s historical and cultural context. Infrastructure projects, including transport networks and health and education facilities, will also be developed with a strong emphasis on aesthetics and cultural integration.