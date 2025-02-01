State government to start leopard safari at SGNP

Mumbai: In about 18 months, wildlife lovers would be able to embark on a leopard safari at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where the big cats would be seen living in their natural habitat. Mumbai :Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) 2017 Leopard Census. (Photo by Nikit Surve )

The state forest department proposed the plan in a meeting with Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar on Friday. SGNP, which is spread over 103 sq km in the Mumbai suburban and Thane districts, is home to around 17 leopards currently, according to Shelar.

The national park currently organises two other big cat safaris: one for lions and the other for tigers. It currently has leopard cubs who were found in various parts of Maharashtra and brought to the park for rehabilitation. However, the cubs are kept in a secured zone, with no access for visitors. That’s now set to change.

A leopard safari would require 30 hectares of land, which is available at SGNP, the national park’s director, G Mallikarjuna, said at Friday’s meeting. “The cost of the project is estimated at ₹5 crore. As of now, every year, around 20 lakh (2 million) tourists visit SGNP. If a leopard safari is introduced, the number of tourists will increase and will boost revenues of the park.”

After the meeting, Shelar asked the forest department officials and the district collector to submit a formal proposal for the safari, saying he would sanction ₹5 crore from the district development fund for it.

“As of now, there are around 17 leopards in SGNP, and the number will go up in the coming time,” he said. “After the formal approval of the plan and release of funds, the work for a leopard safari will commence and will be completed within one and a half years. This would be a new attraction in SGNP for wildlife lovers.” Shelar added that leopards will be in their natural habitat during the safari.

During the meeting, Shelar also adopted a lion and a lioness named Bharat and Bharati, who were recently brought to SGNP from Gujarat. The BJP leader will cover their expenses for a year, which would be around ₹6 lakh.