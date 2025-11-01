Mumbai: The state government on Thursday made it mandatory for all government and semi-government establishments to retain employees who acquire a permanent disability during service, without any financial loss. Departments have also been directed to create supernumerary posts, if necessary, to accommodate such employees. State govt makes it mandatory to retain employees with disabilities

In a separate directive, the government has also instructed all departments and undertakings to declare details of employees with disabilities (Divyang) every year.

Tukaram Mundhe, secretary of the Divyang Welfare Department (DWD), recently launched a verification drive for disability certificates of employees across state departments and asked them to submit reports within a month. Following this, two government resolutions were issued on Thursday — one mandating the annual declaration of Divyang employee data and the other outlining accommodation norms for employees who acquire disabilities during service.

“The state government provides 4% reservation to persons with disabilities in government and semi-government establishments. Henceforth, all departments must declare details of Divyang employees on January 1 every year. Department heads must review and update the data, including information on vacant posts,” the order stated.

Officials said the move aims to help the government maintain an updated database, as no consolidated information currently exists on the total number of employees with permanent disabilities.

The DWD circular also issued clear guidelines for creating supernumerary posts. “If any serving employee acquires a permanent disability, they cannot be removed from service on that ground. If the employee is unfit for the same role, they should be assigned alternative duties with no financial loss. If no suitable post is available, a supernumerary post must be created,” the circular stated.