State govt may take call on lifting curbs in a few days

Mumbai With the state government seriously considering lifting curbs in the next few days, Maharashtra reported 2,068 new cases and 15 deaths on Friday, down from 2,797 cases and 40 deaths on Thursday.

After the round of high-level meetings over the last two days, the state government is expected to take a call on relaxation in the next few days.

The union health ministry has written to states earlier this week pointing to the declining trajectory of cases and called on them to review or amend the additional restrictions after considering the trend of new and active cases and the positivity rate.

After reporting zero Covid deaths for three consecutive days, Mumbai reported one fatality on Friday. Pune topped the tally with 322 cases, followed by Mumbai (202), Ahmednagar district (162), Pimpri Chinchwad (142) and Pune district (112).

Chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty reviewed the Covid situation with senior officials on Friday, and another meeting of this state disaster management committee is likely to be held next week. “This was an assessment of the situation in the state, and what could be the trends in a week or 15 days from now. It looks like it is reducing well, and the spread is contained, but it still remains a matter of concern in certain local pockets and areas with a high positive rate,” he said, adding that they had analysed data down to the tehsil level.

“It is an ongoing process. At the moment, we are not saying what could be the possible decisions. We are taking a continuous assessment of what is happening and how things are improving and soon, we may arrive at a decision,” said Chakrabarty.

No new case of the Omicron variant was detected on Friday. Meanwhile, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai continued to stay below 1% on Friday as the city reported 202 fresh infections. With 37,700 tests, done in the past 24 hours, the TPR in state on Friday stood at 0.53%.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in BMC said, “Now most of the restrictions have been eased and cases are continuing to go downward. This is a positive sign and we are working towards easing the remaining restrictions by end of this month.”

He said that Mumbai may still continue to report 100-250 cases for the next few weeks considering it’s the financial capital and epicentre of reverse migration in Maharashtra.

“Mumbai also recorded a daily influx of international passengers. Which will be one of the primary reasons why cases might not completely go down in Mumbai,” he said.